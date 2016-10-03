RAIN RAIN RAIN: Public holiday downpours expected

IF outdoor plans were on the cards for this public holiday, you may want to reconsider.

Rain, rain and more rain is the order of the day according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

After a few spots already this morning, there looks to be a lot on the way and the BOM predicts a 95% chance of rain with the possibility of gusty thunderstorms.

Heavy showers are expected throughout and the temperature won't get past the low 20s.

Overnight the temperature will get down to a chilly 6 degrees.

The good news is, the rest of the week is expected to be warm and sunny with no further falls on the horizon.

Tuesday should see a maximum temperature of 21 degrees, 25 on Thursday and a steamy 28 degrees on Saturday.