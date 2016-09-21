RAIN: The return of wet weather, cold nights

BIG RAIN: The Macintyre river peaked at about eight meters over the weekend.

DON'T leave home without an umbrella and don't take off the flannelette sheets just yet; rain is on the horizon and it's bringing cooler weather back to the region.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Brett Harrison said today was set to be a wet one.

"We're looking at some rainier areas developing (this) morning and then through a lot of the day,” he said.

"It's pretty much just morning, before clearing late in the afternoon.

"Then the next chance of a shower is Tuesday.”

For the rest of the week, the Rose City can expect a nice stint of sun, with day temperatures hovering in the late-teens or early 20s.

"After (today), we'll see temperatures remaining pretty steady, but cooling down overnight,” Mr Harrison said.

The forecaster said cooler, single-figure nights would return.

Friday and Saturday nights could both get as low as six degrees.

"We'll have a cooler weather air stream bring some cool air from South Australia,” Mr Harrison said.

Mr Harrison said there were not any flood warnings for the Southern Downs, however there were major flood warnings in the state for the Macintyre River and Weir River.

A drone has been used to capture the Macintyre River at Goondiwindi as it faces flooding.

The footage was shot by Western Aerial Mapping when the river peaked about 8m at the weekend.

A second peak is expected this afternoon after heavy rain in northern NSW.

Dam levels

As of 5pm yesterday, Leslie Dam had gone up 0.8% in 24 hours, and was sitting at 27.9% capacity. Since Friday it has gone up 1.8m.

In May this year, the dam was at 15.8% then dropped to 14% after water was realised.

Permanent water restrictions remain in place and are not expected to be tightened further until levels fall to 7.5%. High-level restrictions will be put in place if the dam falls to 4.5%.

Extreme restrictions will be enforced if it falls to 2.25%.

In May, SunWater forecasted Leslie Dam would drop to less than 10% by December.