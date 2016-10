TOOWOOMBA mother Teresa Storey-Higgins has been a carer since her daughter, now 15, was diagnosed with epilepsy at eight years old.

"Amy doesn't have seizures but her epilepsy causes learning and emotional difficulties, and we did a lot of work to ensure she was up to standard at school,” she said.

"I realised since joining Carers Queensland recently it could have made my role easier, and it's good to have this week which recognises the carers and shows there is support there.”