Red frogs and pancakes

PANCAKES WANTED: Nathanial Leigh is seeking donations from the community to help feed school leavers at Schoolies.

NATHANIAL Leigh is excited to be headed to schoolies, but not for the reasons you might expect.

Mr Leigh is part of the 1500 or so Red Frog volunteers aiming to support school leavers through their week-long celebrations at Schoolies Week.

Mr Leigh said the idea was to provide a positive presence within their party culture.

"The Red Frog Crew assist school leavers by walking them home, cooking pancakes, cleaning their rooms, handing out Allens Red Frogs, and - most importantly - offering emotional support through what can often be a challenging week,” he said.

"Last year I spent Schoolies Week as a hotel chaplain.

"We would stay in the hotel and provide support and be a positive influence throughout the week.

"And parents can rest assured knowing that the Red Frogs are there to help.”

Mr Leigh said quite often the Red Frog crew was treated like rock stars.

"We'd go through the hotel, knocking on doors and making sure everyone was alright and everything was ok.

"The schoolies love the fact that someone is looking out for them.”

Mr Leigh said they went around letting schoolies know what Red Frogs was all about and how to stay safe.

"We also let them know how to not get evicted,” he said.

"We are there to help but also make sure these guys have a good time.

"We also cook up big pancake breakfasts for the schoolies, to make sure they fill their bellies before drinking.”

This is where Mr Leigh needs the help of the Warwick community.

"We're looking for donations of pancake shakers,” he said.

"We'd ask everyone to grab one the next time you're going shopping and drop it off to us.

"You can bring them to Rainbow FM in Willi St at any time.

"Or to the Christian Victory Centre in Mary St on Thursday and Sunday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, on Friday from 9am to 11am or on Sundays from 9am to 1pm.”