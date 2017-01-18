Redbacks move in, call Warwick home

This spider was photographed outside the Warwick Library.

HOT temperatures and dry heat are proving the perfect breeding weather for red back spiders.

Amalgamated Pest Control area manager John Payne said he was "non-stop spraying" due to a larger than normal red back population in Warwick.

"There seems to be fair few around," he said.

"This is their breeding season, and I'd say there's a lot more around than normal because of the heat."

And if it couldn't get worse, Mr Payne said the spiders are making there way into homes.

"I sprayed a woman's bedroom where she found a red back in a corner," he said.

"They can come down through vents, or in doors.

"They're more likely to come into brick homes than timber homes.

"But really, you can get them anywhere."

Warwick resident Andrew Gale complained to Southern Downs Regional Council about red backs outside the Warwick library.

"They are right inside the benches," he said.

"They're at a toddlers height."

The council has been approached for comment.

How to recognise a redback

The female redback is immediately recognisable by the prominent long red stripe on her back, for which they are so aptly named.

Females of the species tend to be larger than the males, with a body length of about 1 cm compared to 3-4 mm for males.

Adult females are jet black (with a red stripe), whereas juvenile females are generally brown with white markings. Males are normally light brown with white markings, but lack the distinctive red stripe.

How dangerous are they?

The majority of reported spider bites in Australia are attributed to redbacks, which are responsible for around 2,000 hospitalised bite cases each year.

However, not a single death due to redback venom has been reported for 50 years, since the introduction of redback antivenom.

What we can do to live safely with them

Keeping in mind that redback spiders are not generally aggressive unless disturbed, following a few simple precautionary measures greatly reduces the risk of being bitten.

Webs are normally found in dark, dry, sheltered spaces. Be careful around buildings, under houses, in roofs and in sheds and garages. Always check first before reaching into your mailbox or other dark holes.

Check around children's sandpits, toys and bicycles, inside helmets or any other equipment that gets left outside. Before use, always shake out any clothes, shoes, gloves or garden tools that have been left outside.

When gardening, wear gloves and shoes. Be careful when disposing of rubbish or litter piles. Inactive cars are also great places for redbacks to build webs.