Redbacks smash Rascals at Slade Park

The Redbacks cricket team in the Warwick Cricket Association.

THE Warwick Redbacks have stunned last season's top four finishing Allora Rascals with a big win today in Condamine Cup cricket.

The game took place at Slade Park and the Rascals batted first only to be bundled out for 97 of 31.3 overs.

Top scorer Matt Christensen managed 25, with Paul Christensen scoring 19 not out and Tom Morris on 13 were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

David Drewery was the best of the Redbacks bowlers with 4 for 23 off his 7.3 overs, ably supported by Dave Brady who took 3 for 20 off 5 overs.

In reply, the Redbacks made light work of the small run chase knocking over the oppositions tally with 18 overs.

Jamie Saunders with 34 and David Drewery with 40 runs were the not out batsmen as the Redbacks cruised home at 2 for 105.