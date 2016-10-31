27°
News

Reducing food waste and costs

31st Oct 2016 7:00 PM
closeup of a young man throwing the leftover of a plate of spaghetti to the trash bin
closeup of a young man throwing the leftover of a plate of spaghetti to the trash bin nito100

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HAVE you ever thought about how much food is going to waste in your household?

Not only is it contributing to landfill, but it's also a potential strain on your hip pocket and happiness.

Research from RaboDirect Food and Farming Report 2016 indicated Australians are collectively binning $10billion in food, or $1100 per household, each year; money that could be saved through planning and smarter spending.

Cost of living

Aussies claimed they spend more than $720billion on groceries annually, with families spending almost $30 a week just on groceries for each child.

Across the states, New South Wales spends most on groceries, at an average of $159 per week with Tasmanian residents spending the least at $136 per week.

Who are Australia's biggest wasters?

The Report finds Gen Y the most wasteful with more than one in four claiming to waste more than 20% of food each week.

New South Wales is home to most wasters, with 18% of respondents saying they waste more than 20% of their food each week.

Consumers living in capital cities are generally more wasteful than those in regional areas, and those who believe there will always be an abundance of natural resources are more likely to waste food.

Rabobank head of market research Glenn Wealands said, by releasing the RaboDirect Food and Farming Report, RaboDirect is encouraging Aussies to review their spending and food waste habits to make positive changes for the future.

"When we reduce the amount of food that's wasted, or reaches landfill, there are significant environmental, economic and social benefits that can be realised, that goes beyond the obvious benefit to the hip pocket,” Mr Wealands said.

"By making a few changes to your everyday life, such as using leftovers for lunches throughout the week and making sure you check the fridge before going shopping, Aussies can reduce food waste and save money.

"Picture what an extra $1100 in your bank account every year could do to help achieve your financial goals or investing in your passions.

"If you invest the additional $21 a week into a true high-interest saving account you'll be another step closer to achieving that goal.”

Food and financial happiness

The report also revealed a correlation between food waste, financial duress and happiness levels.

Those who waste more than half their food each week are more likely to indicate they 'always feel like they're in the red' or 'need to scrimp and save to make ends meet' compared to those who waste less.

While 72% of males and 83% of females surveyed feel unhappy when food is wasted, throwing out food continues to be an issue for all Australians.

"RaboDirect is committed to informing Australians about the important need to reduce food wastage,” Mr Wealands said.

"If every household reduced weekly waste by just one third, almost $4billion would be saved collectively per year benefiting your back pocket and contributing to an abundance of food and water for future generations.

"Australians who take responsibility for their finances through careful budgeting waste less and save more, and are happier.

"We are encouraging all Aussies to reduce food waste and boost savings for a brighter future.”

tips to prevent waste

1. Don't buy too much:

It sounds simple, but this is one of the most important things you can do. When you go shopping, make sure you don't buy too much food. This may mean going to the grocery store more often, and buying less food each time. If you live far away from the store , be thoughtful and careful about what you purchase.

2. Don't serve too much:

When cooking at home, avoid over-serving yourself and your family and friends.

Having smaller plates can help curb massive portions.

If you do have leftovers, save and actually eat them.

3. Pick the right storage:

Know where to store certain fruits and vegetables to prolong its shelf life.

Garlic, potatoes and sweet potatoes, pumpkin, onions and shallots should be stored outside the fridge, while avocados and tomatoes should also be stored at room temperature.

Most other vegetables should be stored in the fridge.

4. Keep clean and keep track

By ensuring your fridge and pantry are clear of clutter, you're more likely to see what food is available and safe to eat and use it up rather than letting it go to waste.

Be sure to keep track of what's in your freezer, too - though freezing something can extend a food's life, it will eventually dry out.

Keeping track of what you are throwing out in the form of a food log can also help break the habit of repetitively buying and throwing away certain products.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bills community cooking families food grocery bill lifestyle warwick

Reducing food waste and costs

Reducing food waste and costs

Tips to help Warwick families save food and finances from the weekly grocery shop

How to care for a lost baby bird

BABY BIRDS: Roma's Ruth Golden snapped this gorgeous photograph of three baby willy wagtails in their nest. Make sure you send in your snaps to editorial@westernstarnews.com.

Care for baby birds with the advice from Killarney Vet

From the Gulf War to the other side of the world

FAMILY MATTERS: Ahmad Almesfer had a great childhood, until the first Gulf War changed everything.

AHMAD Almesfer's childhood started out like any other kid's.

Warwick cowboy recovering from broken neck

Warwick rider Peel Tribe rides his horse to a score of 71 before he hit the Warwick Showgrounds surface on Sunday afternoon.

Warwick rodeo rider recovering in a Brisbane hospital

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Events you need to be at this week...

Some Australian sevens rugby squad members will be in Warwick this weekend.

It won't be all rodeo in Warwick this weekend

He's here for the Melbourne Cup of campdrafting

David Thorn from Cootamundra on Oh How Foxy.

David Thorn is here to make the most of the Warwick Rodeo.

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

TIPPI Hedren has opened up about her harassment at the hands of director Alfred Hitchcock.

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

57-room house and she only uses four of them

Tamara Ecclestone only uses four rooms in her lavish 57-room home.

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Room for a Pony

23 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Tidy three bedroom family home in Yangan on a huge 4578m2 block. Featuring an updated kitchen and bathroom, air conditioning, wood heater and a large L shaped...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Well Presented Quiet Location

3 Shipley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This well presented 3 bedroom brick and tile home situated close to the golf course, schools and cbd. 3 built-in bedrooms, two way bathroom, open plan kitchen...

Style And Charm

3a Locke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 1 $259,000

Situated in a sort after location close to schools and just blocks from the CBD this charming home has had loving care and is well presented. With a large...

Excellent Value

7 Herbert Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Great 3 bedroom timber home located only 2 minutes walk from the shops. The home features a covered entertainment area with two additional rooms adjoining, a lock...

Picture Perfect

23 Rodeo Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $398,000

This spacious residence showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and lifestyle with a distinctive flair and luxurious finish. The home features...

Reduced to Sell - Renovated

102 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $175,000

4 bedrooms *office *separate lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner *separate dining *single garage * fenced 809sm * new kitchen, bathroom and laundry *...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!