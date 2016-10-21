First home owners grant failing Warwick buyers

Confidence in the Warwick real estate market is on the rise.

WITH the Federal Election long past and good rain and strong cattle prices in recent weeks, confidence in the Warwick real estate market is on the rise.

Despite increased confidence, Real Estate Institute of Queensland has slammed the State Government's First Home Owners grant for failing to deliver for young buyers in regional Queensland.

Just 221 grants were distributed across the entire Darling Downs Maranoa region between 2012 and 2016, to a value of $3.31million.

Warwick Property Specialists real estate agent Deanna Millard said younger people were often unable to secure loans to buy new homes, compulsory for a successful grant.

"Younger people on a lower income can't borrow for a brand new home, which is what the first home owners grant applies to," Ms Millard said.

"In that sense it doesn't cater to young people looking to buy their first home, but it is more affordable to buy in Warwick so they have a better opportunity of getting into the buyers' market than in the city.

"I'm finding a lot of people - not just first home buyers - are moving from metropolitan areas, particularly young professionals with families and retirees."

Chamber of Commerce president Lewis von Steiglitz said reasonable housing prices were a greater influence for young people looking to buy in the Rose City.

"I don't think the first home owners grants are big enough to influence most marginal borrowers; they're not as important in regional areas where housing costs are lower," he said.

"There's a real mix of younger families deciding to take the plunge and older people buying.

"These things go in cycles so hopefully it will turn around again soon and we'll see people moving or starting new businesses in the commercial spaces in town. The groundwork has been put in place, the council more positive and the demand seems to be there, so now it's about giving it time to work."

Southern Downs Realty principal Brent Bowles agreed the market had broadly begun to pick up in the past eight weeks.

"Spring is usually a good time as people are more confident in the market," Mr Bowles said.

"With the expansions to Bunnings and the shopping centre that tends to put a bit more enthusiasm into both buyers and sellers.

"We had an auction last Friday and the property actually sold prior to auction, you know there's confidence."

Elders Real Estate agent Andrew Williams said plenty of buyers were coming from outside the region.

"At the moment there is definitely renewed interest in the rural sector," he said.

"In the corporate end of town there have been large notable sales as well, which is a positive as well."