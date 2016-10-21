26°
News

First home owners grant failing Warwick buyers

Sophie Lester | 21st Oct 2016 7:24 AM
Confidence in the Warwick real estate market is on the rise.
Confidence in the Warwick real estate market is on the rise. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH the Federal Election long past and good rain and strong cattle prices in recent weeks, confidence in the Warwick real estate market is on the rise.

Despite increased confidence, Real Estate Institute of Queensland has slammed the State Government's First Home Owners grant for failing to deliver for young buyers in regional Queensland.

Just 221 grants were distributed across the entire Darling Downs Maranoa region between 2012 and 2016, to a value of $3.31million.

Warwick Property Specialists real estate agent Deanna Millard said younger people were often unable to secure loans to buy new homes, compulsory for a successful grant.

"Younger people on a lower income can't borrow for a brand new home, which is what the first home owners grant applies to," Ms Millard said.

"In that sense it doesn't cater to young people looking to buy their first home, but it is more affordable to buy in Warwick so they have a better opportunity of getting into the buyers' market than in the city.

"I'm finding a lot of people - not just first home buyers - are moving from metropolitan areas, particularly young professionals with families and retirees."

Chamber of Commerce president Lewis von Steiglitz said reasonable housing prices were a greater influence for young people looking to buy in the Rose City.

"I don't think the first home owners grants are big enough to influence most marginal borrowers; they're not as important in regional areas where housing costs are lower," he said.

"There's a real mix of younger families deciding to take the plunge and older people buying.

"These things go in cycles so hopefully it will turn around again soon and we'll see people moving or starting new businesses in the commercial spaces in town. The groundwork has been put in place, the council more positive and the demand seems to be there, so now it's about giving it time to work."

Southern Downs Realty principal Brent Bowles agreed the market had broadly begun to pick up in the past eight weeks.

"Spring is usually a good time as people are more confident in the market," Mr Bowles said.

"With the expansions to Bunnings and the shopping centre that tends to put a bit more enthusiasm into both buyers and sellers.

"We had an auction last Friday and the property actually sold prior to auction, you know there's confidence."

Elders Real Estate agent Andrew Williams said plenty of buyers were coming from outside the region.

"At the moment there is definitely renewed interest in the rural sector," he said.

"In the corporate end of town there have been large notable sales as well, which is a positive as well."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  real estate warwick

Just In

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive multi-million dollar development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Killarney business nominated for family-friendly tourism

HARD WORK: Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park owners Trudy and Gary Grant are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their Queensland Tourism Award nomination to be announced November 11.

Killarney View Cabins has been nominated for a major tourism award.

13 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Darcy Meek (left) is the early leader in parkrun on Saturday before being first man home. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here's a list of 13 things to do this weekend.

Qld abortion law changes attract 2400 submissions

Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland

More than 2400 submissions made on Qld abortion laws

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

13 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Darcy Meek (left) is the early leader in parkrun on Saturday before being first man home. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here's a list of 13 things to do this weekend.

Boot Scootin' charity event kicks out the Black Dog

COMMUNITY EFFORT: Musician Jared Porter has come on board to perform at Bubbles Barbierato's Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction on Monday night.

Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction to kick off Rodeo Week.

Warwick swimming carnival attracts 163 competitors

Ella Briggs in backstroke at the Warwick Swimming Club championships last season. She will compete on Sunday.

Warwick carnival attracts 163 swimmers

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

CATHRIONA White's mother claims she has positive blood test results that prove Jim Carrey knew he had STDs.

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Main Street Value!

56a Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

Commercial 145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new ... $360,000

145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new entry to Rose City Shopping Centre. Large open plan area at front with office...

Surprisingly Spacious

16 Coulsell Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to golf course is this well presented four bedroom home. Features include a spacious air conditioned open...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 2 $687,000

4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room *separate formal lounge * spacious...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Perfect Family Home

58 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $320,000

Situated in a quiet pocket of Cinema Heights is this wonderful four bedroom, two bathroom property with attached single lock-up garage. Perfect for the first home...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.