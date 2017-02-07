36°
News

Region's tourism team relocates

Sophie Lester
| 7th Feb 2017 11:00 AM
PROUD VOLUNTEERS: Warwick Visitor Information Centre and its knowledgeable volunteers will be more easily accessed in the new home in Warwick Town Hall.
PROUD VOLUNTEERS: Warwick Visitor Information Centre and its knowledgeable volunteers will be more easily accessed in the new home in Warwick Town Hall. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Southern Downs tourism team have made their new home in Warwick Town Hall.

After announcing the move a few weeks ago, the relocation was made official this past weekend, with the Visitor Information Centre now back up and running.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the move was made in an effort to improve the access and visibility of the centre.

She said the VIC had previously operated out of the Town Hall many years ago, so it wonderful to see it return to its former home at the weekend.

"There are a number of operational reasons why the VIC has moved to the Town Hall but the main reason is to open up our beautiful building so that residents and visitors can enjoy it," Cr Dobie said.

Portfolio Councillor for Tourism and Regional Promotion Rod Kelly said the relocation would also get more visitors to the centre of town, which would be an asset for local traders.

"Everyone is in tourism to some extent and we are looking to try to maximise the number of people in the CBD so everyone can benefit," Cr Kelly said.

Cr Dobie said there were hopes local accomodation providers and tourism businesses would help promote the new location.

"The VIC was open over the past weekend and visitors were very impressed with the facility,” she said.

"Council officers will now undertake discussions with the Warwick Art Gallery to identify future uses for the former VIC space and provide feedback to Council," she said.

For more information, phone the VIC on 46613122.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  southern downs regional council tourism warwick town hall

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Southern Downs crews rush to contain out of control blaze

Southern Downs crews rush to contain out of control blaze

CREWS from all over the Southern Downs and even into New South Wales are responding a fire near Stanthorpe.

  • News

  • 7th Feb 2017 2:00 PM

Warwick business breaking in new name

GREAT SKILLS: David and Jess Maher with son Jack are the family behind local business DJ Maher Livestock Services.

Meet the family behind D J Maher

Man collapses on Rose City work site

Man collapses at Rose City Shoppingworld

A MAN has collapsed from suspected heat exhaustion in Warwick

New sheep debuted at Stanthorpe Show

ALL WHITE: Live Bidding CEO Bruce Arkins with Mark Davey and Murray Schroder and their Australian White sheep.

New sheep on show in Stanthorpe

Local Partners

Councillor crowned prince of plonk

A career in wine making may await Southern Downs councillor Vic Pennisi after he swept the Stanthorpe Show wine awards this weekend.

Machinery star of event at Heritage Weekend

HISTORIC MACHINERY: Scott Gilmore and son Brian with a rusty, old international scout at the Allora Heritage Festival.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend

Warwick organisers jump into action for Jumpers and Jazz

ART COMES ALIVE: Yarnbombed golf buggy Petal with the Egg Bomb Project caravan at Jumpers and Jazz in July 2016.

Planning is well underway for the beloved winter festival

Paceman fit as Warwick heads to Toowoomba for final

Andrew Ryan shows his bowling style for Warwick and will be a key bowler in the Davis Shield final on Sunday.

Warwick paceman recovers from injury in time for final

Assumption students line up with Western Mustangs

Taegan Inmon and Thomas Bell will play for the Western Mustangs tomorrow in Toowoomba.

Warwick pair to play against Gold Coast Titans Academy

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

IT WAS the feature that Netflix users had been waiting for, but it could prove to be a costly headache for the streaming giant.

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

Dream garden to feature on new TV series

DREAM GARDEN: Landscape designer Clint Kenny (left) created an amazing garden for parents Rosi and Michael Kenny that is set to be featured on the first episode of Dream Gardens.

The transformation of a dry, rock-hard paddock into a large garden

250 Acre Grazing Lifestyle Block

L2 Glenvale Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $399,000

This rare to find 250 Acre grazing block situated close to Leslie Dam and only 15km from the CBD of Warwick. Slightly undulating with some timbered areas and...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Great Place To Start

93 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Well presented 3 bedroom timber home in a location handy to hospital, schools and park. Features include spacious split level lounge room with air conditioning &...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Reduced to sell - present offers *3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and...

Dream of Owning Your Own Home?

44A Stewart Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 1 1 1 $149,000

This cute affordable one bedroom cottage could be your foot in the door. A minimalists dream, walking distance to the town centre, cottage garden, gas cooking and...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $310,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

First-home buyers still ahead despite setback

CASH WELCOME: Mitch Weeks said the $20,000 first-home buyer grant had helped him buy a property in Warwick.

Buy new or forget $20k home handout

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!