Region's tourism team relocates

PROUD VOLUNTEERS: Warwick Visitor Information Centre and its knowledgeable volunteers will be more easily accessed in the new home in Warwick Town Hall.

THE Southern Downs tourism team have made their new home in Warwick Town Hall.

After announcing the move a few weeks ago, the relocation was made official this past weekend, with the Visitor Information Centre now back up and running.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the move was made in an effort to improve the access and visibility of the centre.

She said the VIC had previously operated out of the Town Hall many years ago, so it wonderful to see it return to its former home at the weekend.

"There are a number of operational reasons why the VIC has moved to the Town Hall but the main reason is to open up our beautiful building so that residents and visitors can enjoy it," Cr Dobie said.

Portfolio Councillor for Tourism and Regional Promotion Rod Kelly said the relocation would also get more visitors to the centre of town, which would be an asset for local traders.

"Everyone is in tourism to some extent and we are looking to try to maximise the number of people in the CBD so everyone can benefit," Cr Kelly said.

Cr Dobie said there were hopes local accomodation providers and tourism businesses would help promote the new location.

"The VIC was open over the past weekend and visitors were very impressed with the facility,” she said.

"Council officers will now undertake discussions with the Warwick Art Gallery to identify future uses for the former VIC space and provide feedback to Council," she said.

For more information, phone the VIC on 46613122.