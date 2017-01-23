Reigning Miss Rodeo Australia will be in town for awards

Miss Warwick Rodeo 2016 Ashleigh Grant, Miss Australia Rodeo Katy Scott, Miss Canada Rodeo Samantha Stokes and Miss America Rodeo Katherine Merck in Warwick during the 2016 rodeo.

AFTER a year as Miss Rodeo Australia, Katy Scott will hand over the reigns at this year's presentation night at the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre on Saturday.

Ms Scott has travelled the country and been to the United States and Canada in her role as Miss Rodeo Australia.

She hails from Cloncurry and competed in some cowgirl events during her year as Miss Rodeo Australia.

Ms Scott will fly into Toowoomba on Thursday morning and then head to Warwick for some promotional work prior to the judging. She will be attending Australia Day festivities at Glengallan Homestead.

Sophie Amos will represent Warwick in the Miss Rodeo Australia judging, Kate Taylor is the Cloncurry representative, Isabelle Hare is the Deniliquin (NSW) representative, Emma Deicke will fly the Bowen River (Qld) flag and Tamara Evans is the Millmerran Queen who will represent her rodeo committee.

The judging will start on Friday with a Canapes and Cowgirls Night at the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre from 6pm. Each of the five queens will introduce themselves on the night and speak about their chosen charity.

Five Miss Rodeo Australia winners from down the years will be at this year's presentations to mark 40 years since the awards started including inaugural winner Sharon McTaggart who will travel from Western Australia and Miss Warwick Rodeo/Miss Rodeo Australia dual winner Terri Barrett.

Tickets are still available for the Friday night function from apra@prorodeo.com.au or call 46618183

The horsemanship judging is on Saturday at the Warwick Showgrounds at 9.30am-10am.

Later in the day, the presentation and crowning of Miss Rodeo Australia will take place at the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre from 6pm. There is a buffet dinner and entertainment and the event is a sell out.

The winner will receive $20,000 in travel and prizes. Part of her prize will be a fully-sponsored trip to rodeo finals in United States and Canada.

The final get together for the Miss Rodeo Australia entrants this weekend will be a Sunday morning celebratory brunch at Gordon Country at Goomburra.