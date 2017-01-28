Relax at this unique Granite Belt retreat

TAKE CARE: Practising mindfulness can lead to improvements in well-being, including boosting mood and helping lower stress and anxiety.

IF YOU'RE looking to relax and learn to stress less, this Granite Belt retreat could be just the ticket.

Family-owned business Mallow, 15 minutes west of Stanthorpe, will host their Mindfulness @ Mallow retreat on February 4 as part of the well-being program.

Business owner and health practitioner Helen Ferrier will lead the day-long program.

"I teach mindfulness meditation here in Stanthorpe and this day is really just an introduction to that,” Mrs Ferrier said.

"Mindfulness is a style of meditation. It's an ancient spiritual practice but recent research has shown it can have health and well-being benefits.

"It essentially involves paying attention from moment to moment and taking notice of your surroundings without judging, assessing and analysing.

"It can help people to feel relaxed, more calmand less stressed in the moment but in thelong term research has pointed to it creatinga 'brain change', whereby our stress response is altered for those who practice oftenenough.”

Practised daily, mindfulness can improve stress and a wide variety of quality-of-life symptoms, such as mood, anxiety, sleep, empathy and chronic pain.

The day's program involved sessions in mind-body integration, breath and body awareness, varieties of meditation, mindfulness of others and self-care.

"We'll also have a local yoga teacher doing a gentle, restorative yoga session and sitting and silent meditation in the summerhouse overlooking the water,” Mrs Ferrier said.

"Participation in yoga is dependent on each participant's comfort level and we provide cushions and mats for the meditation sessions.

"I try to make our retreats a really lovely, relaxing and rejuvenating experience so anyone is welcome - from beginners who want to have a taste of what it's about or for more experienced people who want a chance to refresh or deepen their practice.”

Mindfullness @ Mallow runs from 9am-4pm at the Mallow Farm, 1957 Texas Rd.

The all-day mindfulness retreat costs $110, which includes morning tea, lunch and materials.

Phone Helen on 0401557338 or email well-being@mallow.net.au to book your spot by February 1.

Bookings are essential as places are limited.

Check out accommodation options at the property at www.mallow.net.au.