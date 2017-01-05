Religious statue defaced after Christmas

Those charged had just been refused entry to a nearby hotel.

A MAN has been charged with defacing a religious statue and damaging a glass display outside a Stanthorpe church.

Police believe the damage occurred the night of December 27, 2016 to property directly outside St. Joseph's Church in High Street, Stanthorpe.

A group of young people have since been charged, with a 22-year-old The Summit man served notice to appear for wilful damage and trespass upon school grounds.

Alcohol was allegedly a major contributing factor to the behaviour of the man and the group in this instance, having only just been rightly refused entry to a nearby hotel because of their rowdiness.