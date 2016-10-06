25°
News

Reluctance for cancer checks proving fatal for residents

Molly Glassey | 6th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
GET CHECKED: Cancer survivor Lynn Lane encouraged all those to keep up their regular cancer checks.
GET CHECKED: Cancer survivor Lynn Lane encouraged all those to keep up their regular cancer checks. Molly Glassey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK residents are putting off visiting the doctor because it is too difficult and it is costing us our lives, according to a new study.

Early detection is the key to cancer survival, and the joint Cancer Council Queensland and Queensland University of Technology study found people in the bush are generally diagnosed later than our inner-city neighbours.

QUT chief researcher Professor Kerrie Mengersen said the results of the study contained "good and bad news”.

"The good news is survival rates overall are up, that's for both the city and the country,” Prof Mengersen said.

"The bad news is there are still disparities between country and city areas, and that's a large disparity that has consisted over time.”

She fine-lined the issue to the stages at which cancer was diagnosed, with those in the city more likely to learn of their illnesses earlier on.

"People in the bush have to travel for treatment and checks, and can sometimes be reluctant to do so,” she said. "But that difference of being diagnosed earlier rather than later can make all the difference.”

The results of the study were not a shock to Warwick breast cancer survivor Lynn Lane.

"That word 'cancer' has so much fear attached to it, that maybe people don't want to think about it at all,” she said.

"There can be so many things happening in your life and you put that scheduled check to the back of your mind.

"And then you have to toddle to Toowoomba or wait for the truck to come to town before you can have the check.”

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift said distance and access were two key issues.

"We know there are a number of factors that may influence geographical disparity, including difficulties access screening and diagnostic services, effective treatment and care,” she said.

"It's vital that all Queenslanders, living rurally and in the city, participate in recommended screenings for all cancers to help detect the disease early.”

Mrs Lane said all those hesistant about getting checked should rest assured in the advanced technology used in detection.

"Don't be scared to be guided by the wonderful surgeons, specialists and helpers we have on offer here in Warwick and Toowoomba,” she said.

"We can think, 'This isn't going to happen to me', but the longer we think that, the more dangerous it becomes.”

Ms Clift went on to say that for residents Warwick the first step in organising cancer testing was an easy one.

"Queenslanders should speak to their GP to discuss their cancer risk and seek information about where they can access relevant screenings,” she said.

"We know that early detection saves lives and plays a key role in improving survival outcomes."

Mrs Lane offered some words of advice to those about to have their first cancer screening.

”When you go for a check, no matter how you feel, take someone with you,” she said.

”And if you have to face this roller-coaster, treat yourself a bit. April this year marked five years since I diagnosed with breast cancer, so I went to Europe with my friend.”

Warwick Daily News
Reluctance for cancer checks proving fatal for residents

Reluctance for cancer checks proving fatal for residents

A RELUCTANCE to head to the doctor is being blamed for the disparity between cancer survival rates for those in regional areas like Warwick and those in bigger

Young Warwick father faces fight to walk again

HORROR INJURY: A gofundme site has been set up to help the family of Scott Farrell, who was injured in a paramotor accident on Monday.

A gofundme page has been set up to assist a young family.

Full steam ahead to Warwick tourism

TRAIN OF THOUGHT: Harald Glaetzer's plan to Warwick into a traveller's destination.

One Warwick man has a plan to make the city a draw-card for tourists

Student in Warwick school car crash

The crash occurred just outside the school parking lot.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

A LOT happened on The Bachelorette tonight There was a cute single date, a crazy fun group date, intruders arrived and Georgia gave Courtney some hard truths.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

East Warwick

287 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $199,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen dining *lounge *sunroom * laundry *outdoor entertainment area *single garage * carport * 769sm * agent in conjunction Property Code: 1700

Cottage On 1,012sqm With Dual Road Access

11 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Great value 2 bedroom cottage with the potential to convert to 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen has an eat-in meals area, spacious lounge room has wood and gas heating.

Affordable Land

0 Peter Street, Leyburn 4365

Residential Land Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just ... $35,000

Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just 45 minutes West of Warwick and 45 minutes South West of Toowoomba. Leyburn has a school...

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

Handy to Hospital

14 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 245,000

Freshly painted and new carpet throughout, air conditioned 3 bedroom brick with wardrobes in bedrooms. Wood fire and air con in the open plan living lounge. Dining...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Family Investor

13 Rose Lea, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

INVESTORS:- here's one for you. Separate living areas make this a family home where each can have their own space. Four bedrooms have built ins, master has an en...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Rural properties expected to soar as investors seek income

Rural properties are should become highly sought after