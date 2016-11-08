Remember our Southern Downs veterans

MEMORIES OF WAR: Stanthorpe veteran Steve Flood looking at a model Lancaster bomber he flew during his military service.

THE stories of two of the region's military veterans have been memorialised in print, just in time for Remembrance Day.

Deborah Wheeler is the author behind the tell-all historical accounts of Steve Flood and Tom Phillips, Southern Downs military men who served during the Second World War.

The book - Tales of a Military Medal Recipient and a Lancaster Bomber Rear Gunner - has been in the works since February.

"Tom was a field ambulance officer from Mt Colliery,” Ms Wheeler said.

"He fought in the Middle East... (and was) sent back to Australia to do jungle training before he was sent to Papua New Guinea.

"When they were crossing the Busu River on the way to take the township of Lae, they came under heavy fire.

"He was under heavy fire for three hours, rescuing guys and giving medical aid above the level that he was trained, for which he was awarded the Military Medal.

"He rejoined the regular army in 1950 and he was one of 130 chosen to go and march at the Queen's Coronation.”

Mr Flood, now 92, said it was humbling to be a part of the book.

The Stanthorpe man was a rear gunner in Lancaster bombers.

"It is very humbling that Debbie's putting so much time into it,” Mr Flood said.

Ms Wheeler has previously published a story on Killarney, where Mr Phillips settled after the war.

She said it was great to explore both men's lives in closer detail.

"Both Steve and Tom have two parts to their stories,” Ms Wheeler said.

"Steve was there with the bombers and then in 2012 he went back to England for the opening of the Lancaster Bomber Command Memorial in London.”

Ms Wheeler will launch the book, made possible through the support of Southern Downs Regional Council and the Regional Arts Development Fund, at Killarney Memorial Aged Care at 10am tomorrow.

Phone 46641488 to RSVP for the launch event, including morning tea, or phone Deborah on 0414852492 to order your copy of the book.