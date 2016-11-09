Remember Southern Downs heroes of all ages

FITTING TRIBUTE: Veterans Ray 'Curly' Parker and Edward 'Wombat' Hawkins are two Southern Downs servicemen who would be remembered by a new war memorial for Leslie Park.

FOR Vietnam War veteran Edward 'Wombat' Hawkins, a memorial that recognises all military men and women would be a welcome change for Warwick.

Mr Hawkins, 80, served in Malaya from 1957-59 and in the Vietnam War in 1966, before retiring from the military in 1975.

"In Malaya we were chasing out the communist terrorist,” he said.

"Then in Vietnam, I was more or less a communicator in the headquarters, and left the army with the rank of warrant officer.

"The thing I remember most about serving is the mateship.

"The operational stuff is important but you sort of forget - but you continue to think of the blokes you knew who were killed or injured.

"It's been important for me to maintain those friendships. I'm still in an association with the unit I was with in Vietnam and they send out emails and let us know what's going on.”

Mr Hawkins came to Warwick in 2003 and said plenty of other retired veterans had settled on the Southern Downs following their service.

The memorial, he said, would play a big role in remembering wars from the Second World War onwards.

"We have a big number of veterans here,” Mr Hawkins said.

"Quite a few are involved in the Warwick Woodcutters and the RSL and Veterans Support and Advocacy Service.

"I first heard about the plans for this new memorial sometime last year from Johno (Felton).

"I think it's a good idea to recognise those people who have served in wars beyond World War Two, as opposed to just those blokes who died in the world wars.”

Warwick Community Development ANZAC Memorial Committee chairman Johno Felton said the committee was on its way to raising the $70,000 needed to build the structure on the western side of the cenotaph.

Anyone wishing to donate can make a deposit to the committee account at Warwick Credit Union or transfer to account number 100004705, BSB 817 001.