Remembrance Field open at Glen Aplin

1st Nov 2016 4:12 PM
POINT OF PASSION: Fay Helwig's Remembrance Field at Glen Aplin is open to the public until November 21.
POINT OF PASSION: Fay Helwig's Remembrance Field at Glen Aplin is open to the public until November 21.

VISITORS to the Granite Belt will be seeing red for Remembrance Day as Fay Helwig opens her poppy fields to the public.

Mrs Helwig said the Remembrance Field was planted in 1996 to honour the young men who never made it home following the First World War.

She said the climate allowed the poppies to bloom in time for Remembrance Day on November 11 each year.

"I have continued to cultivate this Remembrance Field every winter to germinate the poppy seed to ensure the Flanders poppies flower by mid-October,” she said.

"The poppies remain in bloom until mid-November.

"I open my property free of charge to all visitors for this four-week period.

"It has become a Granite Belt tourist attraction, but became quickly forgotten nationally after the initial flurry of publicity.”

Mrs Helwig said she would continue to grow the poppies for only a couple more seasons.

"In 2009 I closed our bed and breakfast business as my husband, Eberhard, was unwell. He died in May 2014,” she said.

"Although retired from the tourism industry, I still present this spectacular display free of charge to visitors every year and invite them to wander through my garden.

"I will continue to do so until 2018, the 100-year anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Treaty at Versailles.”

Remembrance Field is open for public viewing until November 21 at 113 Mt Stirling Rd, Glen Aplin.

Topics:  glen aplin granite belt poppies remembrance day southern downs

