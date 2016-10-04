20°
Business

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

4th Oct 2016 1:47 PM
Kieran Salsone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Reserve Bank of Australia is leaving interest rates as is, at 1.5%, pointing to a rise in commodity prices, growth in the Australian economy and a gradual improvement in world markets.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the fall in mining investment was being replaced by residential construction, exports and public deband.

Australia appears more confident, with "household and business sentiment above average".

The unemployment rate has fallen, part-time work is growing, but the amount of full-time work is edging very slowly upward.

Inflation is still low, Mr Lowe said, and while labour costs stay down, that is unlikely to change.

The cash rate was dropped to 1.75% in May, then again to 1.5% in August.

 

Read the full statement from RBA Governor Philip Lowe below:

At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1.50 per cent.

The global economy is continuing to grow, at a lower than average pace. Labour market conditions in the advanced economies have improved over the past year, but growth in global industrial production and trade remains subdued.

Actions by Chinese policymakers have been supporting growth, but the underlying pace of growth in China has been moderating. Inflation remains below most central banks' targets.

Commodity prices have risen over recent months, following the very substantial declines over the past few years. The higher commodity prices have supported a rise in Australia's terms of trade, although they remain much lower than they have been in recent years.

Financial markets have continued to function effectively. Funding costs for high-quality borrowers remain low and, globally, monetary policy remains remarkably accommodative. Government bond yields are near their historical lows.

In Australia, the economy is continuing to grow at a moderate rate. The large decline in mining investment is being offset by growth in other areas, including residential construction, public demand and exports.

Household consumption has been growing at a reasonable pace, but appears to have slowed a little recently. Measures of household and business sentiment remain above average.

Labour market indicators have been somewhat mixed. The unemployment rate has fallen further, although there is considerable variation in employment growth across the country. 

Part-time employment has been growing strongly, while growth in full-time employment has been subdued. The forward-looking indicators point to continued expansion in employment in the near term.

Inflation remains quite low. Given very subdued growth in labour costs and very low cost pressures elsewhere in the world, this is expected to remain the case for some time.

Low interest rates have been supporting domestic demand and the lower exchange rate since 2013 has been helping the traded sector. Financial institutions are in a position to lend for worthwhile purposes.

These factors are all assisting the economy to make the necessary economic adjustments, though an appreciating exchange rate could complicate this.

Supervisory measures have strengthened lending standards in the housing market. Separately, a number of lenders are also taking a more cautious attitude to lending in certain segments. Growth in lending for housing has slowed over the past year. Turnover in the housing market has declined.

The rate of increase in housing prices is lower than it was a year ago, although some markets have strengthened recently. Considerable supply of apartments is scheduled to come on stream over the next couple of years, particularly in the eastern capital cities. Growth in rents is the slowest for some decades.

Taking account of the available information, and having eased monetary policy at its May and August meetings, the Board judged that holding the stance of policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time.

 

Topics:  editors picks, reserve bank

Piggery expands to become second biggest in country

Piggery expands to become second biggest in country

AN EXPANSION at a Darling Downs piggery is under way which will result in it being the largest in Queensland and the second biggest in Australia.

Presto killed off as Foxtel shuts down joint venture

Presto will not continue after this finale.

AND Presto, it's gone.

Truck rollover at Cunningham highway intersection

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

PARAMEDICS and police are at the scene of a truck crash.

8800 complaints about water, energy bills in Queensland

Maree Skellern from Tweed Heads Kindy Care showing the dramatic changes in the latest power bill.

More than $320,000 in billing adjustments

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Rose City revheads set to brave downhill ride

REV HEADS: Joshua and Isaac Gale have worked tirelessly to ensure their cart is up to scratch and ready for racing.

THERE'S only one day left to get your billy cart spruced up.

Latest deals and offers

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna is suing building owners

MADONNA has filed a court case against the Central Park West co-op for not allowing her family into her apartment.

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Affordable Land

0 Peter Street, Leyburn 4365

Residential Land Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just ... $35,000

Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just 45 minutes West of Warwick and 45 minutes South West of Toowoomba. Leyburn has a school...

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

Handy to Hospital

14 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 245,000

Freshly painted and new carpet throughout, air conditioned 3 bedroom brick with wardrobes in bedrooms. Wood fire and air con in the open plan living lounge. Dining...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Family Investor

13 Rose Lea, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

INVESTORS:- here's one for you. Separate living areas make this a family home where each can have their own space. Four bedrooms have built ins, master has an en...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $129,000

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 280,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants paying $130 per week each...

Workers Cottage

9 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 220,000

On 776 m fully fenced corner block only 3 blocks from the CBD, 3 bedroom timber home has large living area with ceiling fans and a wood heater. Eat in kitchen...

Quality Property

Warwick 4370

House 5 2 7 $ 595,000

Executive 5 bedroom plus office brick and tile in a prestige area with panoramic rural views. Set in established landscaped gardens on 4000 m with 3 x 4 bay sheds...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 255,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Rural properties expected to soar as investors seek income

Rural properties are should become highly sought after

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.