Residents beg government to end Goomburra mining leases

Molly Glassey
| 31st Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 5:30 AM
The issue has gained natioanl attention, with chairman of Property Rights Australia Dale Stiller saying the Goomburra Valley made up 5% of Australia's rare, prime land.
The issue has gained natioanl attention, with chairman of Property Rights Australia Dale Stiller saying the Goomburra Valley made up 5% of Australia's rare, prime land. Chris McFerran

MINING leases for the Goomburra Valley go up for renewal in coming months, and Southern Downs residents are pleading with the Queensland Government to end them for good.

A petition to cease leases EPC1506 and EPC1539 ends tomorrow, and it's something Guardian of Goomburra Marianne Irvine considered the next step in their the plight to protect the valley.

"The issue is not dead, and the petition has resulted from our state of shock," Mrs Irvine said.

"We thought nothing was happening, until a member of the group saw people outside her property looking for ways to access a drill site.

"Since April or May last year, there has been an almost pregnant silence."

The two leases are currently located over prime agricultural land near the Goomburra Main Range National Park, allowing companies to machine-mine for specified minerals and conduct other activities on land to determine mining viability.

In June last year mining company Kaili Resources finalised drilling of their Maryvale Coal Project.

In their public 2015 prospectus, they highlighted an "immediate plan to focus on resources exploration in its Tenements, in particular to define a coal resource to JORC 2012 standards within EPC 1506 (Maryvale) with the aim to eventually mining the coal."

Since finishing the drilling, the company released a statement saying 1228m including 7.87m of core were covered. "The results are preliminary only as a full stratigraphic correlation between the drilling in this program and historical drilling has not been completed," the statement read.

"A stratigraphic correlation of the Bulwer and Condamine Seams along with coal quality analyses from WK 16C will be reported when results are to hand."

The issue has gained national attention, with chairman of Property Rights Australia Dale Stiller saying the Goomburra Valley made up 5% of Australia's rare, prime land.

"It's essential for future food productions, and it's not a very high percentage of the country," he said.

"These are top quality soils and it's not asking too much for resource companies to operate outside that area."

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg agreed, saying there was a time and place for mining.

"I'm a very strong supporter of the mining industry, and Queensland would be an economic basket case without mining," he said.

"But I think like any development it has to be in an appropriate place, and prime agriculture areas and close knit and built up communities are not where the coal mines go."

Mrs Irvine said if the government were to end both exploration permits, land owners in the the farming region would finally have closure. "Goomburra has massive value from an agriculture and tourism point of view," she said.

"It's really important for the community to put their hand up and say this isn't appropriate."

Mr Stiller said if the community could lobby government to end the leases, they would be "nipping a big problem in the bud".

"As you go further down the track, the process gets that large, the normal single land owner gets swallowed up in it all, just like an open cut coal mine," he said.

Find the petition at www. parliament.qld.gov.au/ work-of-assembly/petitions/ e-petition?PetNum=2643.

Warwick Daily News

