Residents disgusted with Australiana rodeo mess

TRASHED: The mess at Australiana Park after the rodeo.

ANGRY community members have taken to social media to voice their disgust at the state of Australiana Park after the weekend's Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft.

The large park, which acted as a campground for visitors and competitors as well as an extra car park, was left littered with rubbish and scarred with muddy burnouts.

Dozens of residents made their feelings clear on a post on the Warwick Classifieds Facebook page on Sunday.

McNevin Motel and Gunyah Restaurant manager Janet Mansfield said the state of Australiana Park on Sunday was disgusting.

"I thought it was horrific," she said. "I can't get over it. I can't get over how dirty people can be, and now all the council guys have to pick it all up.

"It's very disrespectful to the people of Warwick, to come in, toss the city and then leave; I'd never do it."

Resident Rachel Walker said on Facebook she had seen the mess left behind.

"I was disgusted, we stopped there so my seven-year-old could go have a quick go on the flying fox," she said.

"There were bourbon cans around the play stuff."

The Southern Downs Regional Council has been left to clean up the park and said it would bear the cost.

"Southern Downs Regional Council is responsible for the clean-up, which will occur (yesterday)," a spokeswoman said.

"The SDRC will shoulder the cost of this clean-up and would appreciate if campers and visitors cleaned up after themselves."

The area has been designated as a camping overflow area for some time and campers are required to register, pay a fee and take a designated spot.