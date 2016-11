Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

THE hooning antics of a 20-year-old Karara woman have ended with a date in court.

Warwick police charged the woman with public nuisance and issued her with a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court after residents in the Horsman Road area called police at about midnight on Thursday.

It is alleged the woman was driving a vehicle in a loud and disruptive manner annoying the local residents and pets.