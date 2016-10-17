Residents home as thief strikes Warwick unit

A BRAZEN thief has entered an occupied residence and walked out with a haul of electronics.

Police report that a man entered an unlocked unit on Grafton St while the residents of the unit were home and stole a laptop and a mobile phone.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident in an effort to identify the offender.

The incident took place sometime between 9.30pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday and Spolice have asked should any member of the public have information which may assist them with their inquiries in relation to this matterto please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police link on 131 444.