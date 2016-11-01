REVEALED: New Rose City Shoppingworld store

A NEW store is getting set to open in the Rose City Shoppingworld.

Williams Shoes is setting up shop in the centre, having come on board to replace Payless Shoes, which closed in early October.

Workmen are in the store today, erecting shelving and lighting.

Williams first began searching for staff in Warwick in September, although numerous calls to their head office to confirm they were planning to open up here, went unanswered.

Rose City Shoppingworld management were unable today to confirm an opening date for the new store as that has not yet been confirmed with them.