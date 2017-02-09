REVEALED: Is Timezone really coming to Warwick?

Timezone will move to where the Sizzler site was near Caneland Central in Mackay.

ARCADE titans Timezone have announced they are planning to double their venues across Australia and Asia.

The family entertainment centre has established a strong foothold in more than 200 locations, operating in Australia, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

Timezone will move to where the Sizzler site was near Caneland Central in Mackay.

Since the announcement the popular gaming centre was planning to expand, the Daily News approached Timezone to find out whether a venue could be headed to The Rose City.

However, a media spokesperson said, "Nothing in Queensland is planned at this stage."

Franchise opportunities are available, will enquiries to be made online.