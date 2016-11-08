Review puts spanner in works for Sunday trade

Toowoomba will be getting Sunday trading from May 16, after years of controversy, surveys and opinions from both those for and against the decision.

RETAIL businesses in Warwick and Stanthorpe could soon learn whether Sunday trading will come to the Southern Downs.

An application was lodged by the National Retailers Association in mid-October to allow the region's major retailers to open on Sunday.

NRA external relations director Malcolm Cole said a hearing had been set for next month, but shops would not likely open their doors on Sundays until mid-2017.

"There are a few things in the mix, including the fact the State Government is doing a review of trading hours laws anyway," Mr Cole said.

"We have a trading hours hearing set to be heard in Warwick court for December 13 and 14, and as far as I'm aware the commission intends to hear the business cases for both Warwick and Stanthorpe at this time.

"The commission may require more time to make a decision and coming up to the Christmas break there is unlikely to be a decision until next year."

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the review had the potential to unlock $200million in economic benefit.

Public submissions for the statewide review are open until next Monday, November 14, by emailing tradinghoursreview@justice.qld.gov.au

Further details can be found at treasury.qld.gov.au/trading-hours-review.