Rider airlifted to Brisbane with a neck injury after rodeo

A RODEO rider has been airlifted to Brisbane with a neck injury sustained at the Warwick Rodeo.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said a helicopter from Brisbane was at Warwick Hospital at 9pm to airlift a 38-year-old man with a neck injury to a hospital in Brisbane.

The QAS was at the Warwick Showgrounds three times this afternoon.

A rider, 38, was transported to hospital with a neck injury at 4.15pm.

The QAS attended the ground again at 6pm on a medical call and a 28-year-old man was transported to Warwick Hospital at 6.10pm with a dislocated shoulder.