The QAS is assisting a rider who fell off his motocross bike.

A 22-year-old man has suffered an ankle injury after falling off a bike at Gap Creek Farm.

The motocross facility which attracts hundreds of riders is on the Cunningham Highway at Tregony, just west of Cunningham's Gap.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the farm at 9.23am today and despatched an ambulance crew from Warwick to the scene.