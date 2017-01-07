Injured rider to be hospitalised

UPDATE, 2.40pm: A man in his 60s is in a stable condition after falling from a quad bike at a Southern Downs 4x4 park earlier this afternoon.

The rider is suffering back pain following the fall at The Springs 4x4.

Paramedics remain on scene however are expected to transport the man to Warwick Hospital shortly.

A QAS spokesman said the 65 year old had been doing cattle mustering when he fell from the vehicle at about 1pm.

EARLIER 1:30: The first weekend of 2017 has taken a turn for the worse for one quad bike rider on the Southern Downs.

Paramedics are en route to treat a man who was injured after falling from the bike at The Springs 4x4 park at about 1pm.