Riders prepare to take on Stanthorpe Show challenge

Kirsty Beckett with her horse, Harry. She will compete in the Stockman's Challenge at Stanthorpe Show.

STANTHORPE'S show is back, and last year's triumphant rider will be back in the ring for the Stockman's Challenge.

2016 was the first time the event had been run as part of the show.

Stanthorpe woman Kirsty Beckett said she enjoyed competing last year.

"That was the first time,” she said.

She looked forward to taking part once more for the JJ Richards and Sons 2017 Stanthorpe Show this weekend.

"It'll be fun,” she said.

"Because it's a newer event it's good to see something different.”

Mrs Beckett said the two-phase event could prove quite challenging for even experienced riders, depending on the conditions and the animals involved.

The first phase of the event involves a dry work round, where riders navigate through a working pattern.

"Then we have what's called a our wet work,” Mrs Beckett said.

"It's a pattern you have to ride but you do it with a beast, with a cow.”

One of the riders in last year;s Stockman's Challenge. Amy Kadel

Mrs Beckett said a cow would be let out and they would have to coerce it around a set pattern.

She said there was a good response to the event's debut at the Stanthorpe Show, with about 15 participants last year.

Mrs Beckett said she was thrilled when she claimed the top place last year.

"I was confident but I didn't think I would win, that's for sure,” she said.

She said the balance could hang on the temperament of the animals on the day.

"Your dry run could go well and if the cow won't play the game... your wet run might not work out for you,” she said.

Ringmaster Teena Wilcock said nominations had officially closed, but had been extended due to a shortage of entries.

She hoped to build the event up to secure its future at the show.

"Last year was the first year so we're trying to build it up,” Mrs Wilcock said.

She said the Stockman's Challenge was an enjoyable event to compete in.

"It's fun and it's a good test of horse and rider,” she said.

While entries have formally closed.

Anyone still interested in taking part can phone Mrs Wilcock on 0429891130.

Details