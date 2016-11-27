Riders transported to hospital after motocross falls

TWO riders were transported by ambulance from Gap Creek Farm to Warwick Hospital this morning.

The first ambulance responded at 9.35am and a second ambulance was called soon after.

Two males were injured, one with a hip injury and one with stomach pain.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said at 9.45am that with two Warwick crews responding to Gap Creek Farm, an ambulance from Stanthorpe was heading to Warwick as cover for the Warwick area.

Gap Creek Farm is a motocross facility at Tregony, just west of Cunningham's Gap on the Cunningham Highway.

There were four calls to the farm last weekend with all patients taken to Warwick Hospital but none needing transport to larger hospitals.