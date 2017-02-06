36°
News

Rinehart expands cattle empire, begins shipping to beef to China

ROWAN CALLICK, The Australian | 6th Feb 2017 9:06 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BILLIONAIRE Gina Rinehart's beef interests are booming, with her Hancock Prospecting buying a third pastoral holding in NSW, taking her herd of full-blood wagyu cattle to 8000.

This week, Hancock will also send its first beef shipment to China under its new Australian wagyu brand, 2GR.

The beef, predominantly from NSW, is being processed and boxed in Warwick, Queensland, where the brand will be formally launched.

Mrs Rinehart's new NSW property, Hiddendale, follows the acquisition of nearby properties Caigan and Glencoe, near Dubbo, in 2014-15.

She now owns what may be the largest Australian wagyu operation.

NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said: "This investment not only further highlights the quality of the state's cattle ­industry, it will lead to increased jobs, prosperity and opportunities for the people of western NSW into the future."

Further underlining China's soaring demand for quality beef imports, Australia's first shipment of live cattle to China left Portland, in western Victoria, at the weekend.

Topics:  gina rinehart wagyu cattle

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Warwick organisers jump into action for Jumpers and Jazz

Warwick organisers jump into action for Jumpers and Jazz

Planning is well underway for the beloved winter festival to make a return in 2017

TRAGEDY: Illegal hunters behead family's pet deer

A GLEN Innes family have been left shattered.

EXTREME: Temperature records set to tumble on Southern Downs

This weekend could bring Warwick's hottest ever February day.

The good news continues for anglers with more stocking

Eddie Kemp and Andrew Shaw (Australian Native Fish Enterprises) watch Bob Koina release fingerlings into the Condamine River at Scots Weir.

Almost one quarter of a million fingerlings to be released

Local Partners

Councillor crowned prince of plonk

A career in wine making may await Southern Downs councillor Vic Pennisi after he swept the Stanthorpe Show wine awards this weekend.

Machinery star of event at Heritage Weekend

HISTORIC MACHINERY: Scott Gilmore and son Brian with a rusty, old international scout at the Allora Heritage Festival.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend

Warwick organisers jump into action for Jumpers and Jazz

ART COMES ALIVE: Yarnbombed golf buggy Petal with the Egg Bomb Project caravan at Jumpers and Jazz in July 2016.

Planning is well underway for the beloved winter festival

Paceman fit as Warwick heads to Toowoomba for final

Andrew Ryan shows his bowling style for Warwick and will be a key bowler in the Davis Shield final on Sunday.

Warwick paceman recovers from injury in time for final

Assumption students line up with Western Mustangs

Taegan Inmon and Thomas Bell will play for the Western Mustangs tomorrow in Toowoomba.

Warwick pair to play against Gold Coast Titans Academy

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

WERE you shocked at Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement? Here’s how the singer kept her pregnancy a secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

Lauren is a participant on the TV series Married at First Sight.

AFTER going through with the wedding, “happy” bride ditches hubby.

Get a taste of a new Victorian band

Mirrors to release music in March. Photo Contributed

Forming in 2016 Mirrors are due to release their EP in March

MKR disaster: “I feel like this kitchen is cursed”

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash.

Bek and Ash get lowest ever score in show’s eight-year history.

Great Place To Start

93 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Well presented 3 bedroom timber home in a location handy to hospital, schools and park. Features include spacious split level lounge room with air conditioning &...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Reduced to sell - present offers *3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and...

Dream of Owning Your Own Home?

44A Stewart Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 1 1 1 $149,000

This cute affordable one bedroom cottage could be your foot in the door. A minimalists dream, walking distance to the town centre, cottage garden, gas cooking and...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $310,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Life Style - Set up for Horses

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

2 1 3 $325,000

Reduced to sell *2 bedroom + sleepout *convenient kitchen *large lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner *fenced to four paddocks *3 x horse stables, arena with...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

First-home buyers still ahead despite setback

CASH WELCOME: Mitch Weeks said the $20,000 first-home buyer grant had helped him buy a property in Warwick.

Buy new or forget $20k home handout

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!