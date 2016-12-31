Ring in 2017 with bulls and broncs

RODEO REVELLERS: Nicholas Ferdinand from Pittsworth and Taneesha Beattie from St George at Steeles Warwick NYE Rodeo.

WARWICK Showground has been transformed into a paddock of utes, swags and tents as cowboy hat-wearing revellers prepare to ring in the new year with rodeo action.

At least 4000 people are expected to attend Steeles Warwick NYE Rodeo tonight, with searing temperatures keeping crowds away until well after its 4pm start but by sundown, cars were piling in.

Hundreds from as far afield as the Sunshine Coast and interstate set up camp arena-side to watch the rodeo, celebrate the new year and stay the night.

The event, which is in its second year, includes junior barrel races, ladies steer ride, open bullock ride and the buckjump championship.

PARTY FOR TWO: Kaitlyn Hodges from Laidley and Luke Bond from Buderim at Steeles Warwick NYE Rodeo. Sonja Koremans

One of the highlights is the brumby catch which features eight competitors.

All the fillies and colts that play the "brumbies" are for sale at the rodeo, competitor Michael Maher told the Daily News this week.

"They're from a property on the Western Downs," Mr Maher said.

"They're sweet little horses, and they'd make great first-time horses for the kids. Anyone who spots one from the crowd, they like can go to the show office and ask for a price."

There will be two sets of fireworks at the rodeo including midnight, and Mik Oberle playing in the bar until late.

The aim of the rodeo is to raise funds for the committee and upgrades at the showground.

Adult admission is $20 and kids under 14 will be admitted free.

Were you in our rodeo snaps?

Anthony Collins from Warwick and Peter Keogh from Elbow Valley. Sonja Koremans

Jessie Banks and Morgan Taylor from Warwick. Sonja Koremans

Mikayla Woods from Austinville. Sonja Koremans

It was a family day out for Fletcher, Matt, Knox and Braxton Young from Beaudesert. Sonja Koremans