Road blitz ends in drug, alcohol charges

Keeping the roads safe this Christmas - Fraser Coast Police will be enforcing safe practises on the roads this Christmas. Expect to be tested for speeding, drinking and drug taking. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

POLICE carried out a blitz on traffic offences over the weekend, laying charges for drink driving, drug driving and drug possession.

A man nabbed by Warwick police for driving while allegedly more than twice the legal limit is due to face court next month.

Police intercepted the 20-year-old driving on Albion St at 12.40 Saturday morning with an alleged blood alcohol concentration of 0.125.

The Hervey Bay man is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 2, charged with drink driving.

A 26-year-old Pimpama man will also front court on drug possession and drug driving charges.

Police will allege the man was driving under the influence of drugs on Glengallan Rd at 3.10pm on Saturday and was also in possession of a dangerous substance.

He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 23.

A 25-year-old Gatton man will appear in court on November 2, after police allegedly found a small amount of ecstasy in his car on Albion St at 11.30pm on Saturday.

On Sunday monring the police blitz continued, with a 25-year-old driver stopped on Rosehill Rd at 11.10am.

The Warwick woman was charged with unlicensed driving and will front court on November 23.

Across in Goondiwindi, police are appealing to anyone with information relating to items stolen from a business in Troy Dr.

A trailer and other items were stolen from the premises between 11am yesterday and 6am today.

Any information can be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.