Road safety concerns over Bunnings development

TRAFFIC JAM: Andrew Gale and the Warwick District Community Road Safety Group are concerned not enough has been done to ensure safety around the proposed Bunnings development.

THE proposed Bunnings development is raising yet more concerns.

Warwick District Community Road Safety Group secretary Andrew Gale doesn't believe the development has taken enough into account to address the road safety concerns in the area.

Mr Gale said the road safety group was dismayed the development has been approved without more work done to ensure the safety of traffic, school children and pedestrians around the complex.

"Firstly there's the proximity to Warwick East State School and what impact the development will have on the peak pick-up times in the area,” he said.

"It's at its limit as it is.

"There has been absolutely no provision made for the increase in traffic flow through the area and it isn't good enough,” he said.

"Any major development like this will impact on traffic and road safety.”

Mr Gale said the community benefit would be the roads (Canning and Condamine) would be bituminised.

"But that will only add more traffic,” he said.

"So far, it seems the only alteration to the area, is that Main Roads is going to make the Condamine St entrance to Albion St a left turn only, so you won't be able to go straight or turn right as you can now.

"We're concerned about how people are going to leave that area, if you want to turn right onto Albion you're either going to have to do so by Victoria St or Fitzroy St.

"The Fitzroy St lights have no turning arrow and turning right onto Albion from Victoria St is dangerous, I wouldn't even walk across there.”

Mr Gale said that according to the Main Roads, the next spots in Warwick for traffic lights will be the Albion and Victoria St intersection.

"This will drive even more traffic and trucks into the area. We don't want to stand in the way, we just want responsible development. We call upon Main Roads to do a further road traffic study.”