Roads closed due to rain

A NUMBER of roads have been closed across the Southern Downs region due to localised flooding. Remember, anyone who drives past No Entry roads and through flooded paths could be booked by police. If it's flooded, forget it.
Warwick and District
Victoria St at Coxes Bridge
Kirklands Road
East Street
Womina Willowvale Road
Cullendore Road
Dwans Lane
Kingsleigh Road
Homestead Road
Connolly Dam Road
Craikes Road and Park Road at Queens Park weir is being monitored.
Yangan
Strudwicks Rd
Leyburn
Fogarty Crossing
Karara
Back Creek Rd
Killarney
Condamine River Rd
Stanthorpe and District
Folkestone St
Dalcouth Rd at Dalcouth
Reid Road at Severnlea
Bents Road, crossings two and three at Ballandean
Fletcher Road Fletcher.
Tenterfield Shire Council has also advised that the bridge across the Dumaresq River on Mingoola Station Road has been closed.
If you are aware of any other roads which are inaccessible due to flood water, please contact Council with the details on 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372) or submit details and a photo via the MY SDRC App