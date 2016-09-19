18°
Roads closed due to rain

Molly Glassey
| 19th Sep 2016 12:27 PM
A NUMBER of roads have been closed across the Southern Downs region due to localised flooding. Remember, anyone who drives past No Entry roads and through flooded paths could be booked by police. If it's flooded, forget it.

Warwick and District

Victoria St at Coxes Bridge

Kirklands Road

East Street

Womina Willowvale Road

Cullendore Road

Dwans Lane

Kingsleigh Road

Homestead Road

Connolly Dam Road

Craikes Road and Park Road at Queens Park weir is being monitored.

Yangan

Strudwicks Rd

Leyburn

Fogarty Crossing

Karara

Back Creek Rd

Killarney

Condamine River Rd

Stanthorpe and District

Folkestone St

Dalcouth Rd at Dalcouth

Reid Road at Severnlea

Bents Road, crossings two and three at Ballandean

Fletcher Road Fletcher.

Tenterfield Shire Council has also advised that the bridge across the Dumaresq River on Mingoola Station Road has been closed.

If you are aware of any other roads which are inaccessible due to flood water, please contact Council with the details on 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372) or submit details and a photo via the MY SDRC App

Topics:  flooding, roads closed, southern downs, warwick

