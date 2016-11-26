Roads required for Bunnings approval

PLAN: The proposed plan for the new Bunnings on Canning St.

BUNNINGS will need to fork out some serious cash to go ahead with their proposed development.

Along with the massive infrastructure required, renewing the currently unsealed Condamine and Canning Sts will be part of the deal as well.

Southern Downs Regional Council's Director Planning, Environment and Corporate Services, Mr Ken Harris said the conditions of the approval required the full sealing, including kerb, channel and on-street parking, of the Condamine St frontage.

"And also the construction of a ¾ sealed road, including kerb and channelling along the Canning St frontage of the site.

"A condition of the approval requires the construction of a mountable roundabout at the intersection of Condamine and Canning Sts,” he said.

Bunnings General Manager, Property Andrew Marks said Bunnings undertook a traffic assessment as part of the development application at the Warwick site.

"We will continue to work with council to ensure an appropriate traffic outcome for the local area,” he said.