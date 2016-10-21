Robyn's inspirational journey

INSPIRING women to be fearlessly authentic and embrace who they are is how new co-coordinator of Women of Warwick Robyn Wickham introduced herself at the quarterly WOW breakfast.

A successful business woman and mother of four, Mrs Wickham has proved it is possible to have it all and be happy.

But it has not always been this way for the vigilant lady who strived for many years to become a better person.

One of the guest speakers at the WOW event earlier this month, she impressed a large group of women as she shared her journey.

Mrs Wickham said for years she read self-help and motivational books and furthered her education in an attempt to become a better mother and wife, better business woman, to become more kind, compassionate and brave, but was still not satisfied by her efforts.

"Just before my father passed away a few years ago he shared some words of wisdom with me that started me on the right path,” she said.

"As I was approaching the age of 40 he said to me that whoever said that life begins at 40 lied. He said it's all downhill from there, so if you want to make changes now is the time.”

With this in mind and realising life is not a dress rehearsal, Mrs Wickham enrolled at the University of Southern Queensland to become a counsellor and began volunteering with Warwick Riding for the Disabled which allowed her to combine her two greatest passions, horses and helping young people.

She said it was during this time she also discovered the paradoxical theory of change, which teaches that the more we try to change, the more we stay the same.

"This was definitely a light bulb moment to me and I realised if I stopped beating myself up about not being good enough and allowed myself to focus on new opportunities I could become the person I was meant to be,” she said.

"I then started attending the WOW breakfasts and it was there I shared my passions with the other women and met Sophia McLucas who suggested I may be interested in studying equine psychotherapy, which had a huge impact on where I am today.”

Mrs Wickham said this year has been one of enormous change, leaving her 20-year career in administration to train in equine assisted therapy and experiential learning, starting her own business, Thrive Equine Experiences, and commencing work as a teacher aide in a special education unit.

"My life has taken a whole new direction with my new career allowing me to offer kindness and compassion, and because I am happier in myself I feel I can be a better wife and mother, feel braver than I ever have, and while I may not have increased my IQ I am definitely smarter than before,” she said.

"If I can give any advice to other women it would be to be who you are, because those who mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind, which happens to be my favourite Dr Seuss quote.”