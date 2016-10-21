26°
News

Robyn's inspirational journey

Deanna Millard | 21st Oct 2016 7:55 AM
POWERFUL WOMEN: The new WOW coordinators Adele Mackinnon, Robyn Wickham and Roz Thompson at the Fearlessly Authentic WOW breakfast.
POWERFUL WOMEN: The new WOW coordinators Adele Mackinnon, Robyn Wickham and Roz Thompson at the Fearlessly Authentic WOW breakfast. Deanna Millard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INSPIRING women to be fearlessly authentic and embrace who they are is how new co-coordinator of Women of Warwick Robyn Wickham introduced herself at the quarterly WOW breakfast.

A successful business woman and mother of four, Mrs Wickham has proved it is possible to have it all and be happy.

But it has not always been this way for the vigilant lady who strived for many years to become a better person.

One of the guest speakers at the WOW event earlier this month, she impressed a large group of women as she shared her journey.

Mrs Wickham said for years she read self-help and motivational books and furthered her education in an attempt to become a better mother and wife, better business woman, to become more kind, compassionate and brave, but was still not satisfied by her efforts.

"Just before my father passed away a few years ago he shared some words of wisdom with me that started me on the right path,” she said.

"As I was approaching the age of 40 he said to me that whoever said that life begins at 40 lied. He said it's all downhill from there, so if you want to make changes now is the time.”

With this in mind and realising life is not a dress rehearsal, Mrs Wickham enrolled at the University of Southern Queensland to become a counsellor and began volunteering with Warwick Riding for the Disabled which allowed her to combine her two greatest passions, horses and helping young people.

She said it was during this time she also discovered the paradoxical theory of change, which teaches that the more we try to change, the more we stay the same.

"This was definitely a light bulb moment to me and I realised if I stopped beating myself up about not being good enough and allowed myself to focus on new opportunities I could become the person I was meant to be,” she said.

"I then started attending the WOW breakfasts and it was there I shared my passions with the other women and met Sophia McLucas who suggested I may be interested in studying equine psychotherapy, which had a huge impact on where I am today.”

Mrs Wickham said this year has been one of enormous change, leaving her 20-year career in administration to train in equine assisted therapy and experiential learning, starting her own business, Thrive Equine Experiences, and commencing work as a teacher aide in a special education unit.

"My life has taken a whole new direction with my new career allowing me to offer kindness and compassion, and because I am happier in myself I feel I can be a better wife and mother, feel braver than I ever have, and while I may not have increased my IQ I am definitely smarter than before,” she said.

"If I can give any advice to other women it would be to be who you are, because those who mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind, which happens to be my favourite Dr Seuss quote.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  breakfast community warwick women of warwick

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive multi-million dollar development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Killarney business nominated for family-friendly tourism

HARD WORK: Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park owners Trudy and Gary Grant are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their Queensland Tourism Award nomination to be announced November 11.

Killarney View Cabins has been nominated for a major tourism award.

13 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Darcy Meek (left) is the early leader in parkrun on Saturday before being first man home. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here's a list of 13 things to do this weekend.

Qld abortion law changes attract 2400 submissions

Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland

More than 2400 submissions made on Qld abortion laws

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

13 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Darcy Meek (left) is the early leader in parkrun on Saturday before being first man home. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here's a list of 13 things to do this weekend.

Boot Scootin' charity event kicks out the Black Dog

COMMUNITY EFFORT: Musician Jared Porter has come on board to perform at Bubbles Barbierato's Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction on Monday night.

Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction to kick off Rodeo Week.

Warwick swimming carnival attracts 163 competitors

Ella Briggs in backstroke at the Warwick Swimming Club championships last season. She will compete on Sunday.

Warwick carnival attracts 163 swimmers

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

CATHRIONA White's mother claims she has positive blood test results that prove Jim Carrey knew he had STDs.

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Main Street Value!

56a Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

Commercial 145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new ... $360,000

145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new entry to Rose City Shopping Centre. Large open plan area at front with office...

Surprisingly Spacious

16 Coulsell Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to golf course is this well presented four bedroom home. Features include a spacious air conditioned open...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 2 $687,000

4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room *separate formal lounge * spacious...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Perfect Family Home

58 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $320,000

Situated in a quiet pocket of Cinema Heights is this wonderful four bedroom, two bathroom property with attached single lock-up garage. Perfect for the first home...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.