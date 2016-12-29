Rock in the New Year in Warwick

IF LIVE music is what you desire to kick your New Year's Eve party along, then Warwick is throwing up a few options on Saturday night.

Diana Mead will entertain the crowds out at the Sandy Creek pub and DJ Big Dawg will be at the Criterion.

Over at the Warwick Memorial RSL Club it'll be a Hawaiian shirt themed night with classic rock covers band, Sleeping Dogs, who will ring in the new year, supported by the fabulous Fern Bros.

Fresh from the success of their franchise-ending gig at Stanthorpe Rocks and a sell-out free tour of Warwick RSL clubs, the Dogs will be keen to impress again with their rocking mix of newish, old and older classics.

Hard To Handle: Sleeping Dogs play Hard To Handle at Stanthorpe Rocks November 5, 2016.

The gig will be the last for the most senior member, keyboardist Taos Poole, who is leaving the band after being informed there was no room for his walking frame in the tour bus.

"Mate, I've been doing this for 20 years," he said.

"Carrying amps and PAs, lugging equipment, playing gigs till the wee hours of the morning, packing up, unloading and not getting to bed until 4am, it's too much, I'm not 19 any more."

Early reports suggest the band have already replaced the aging Mr Poole with a 19-year-old.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 7pm

WHERE: Warwick RSL

COST: Free