Rodeo a major boost for the local economy

Jonno Colfs
| 1st Nov 2016 5:00 AM
ELECTRIC ATMOSPHERE: Lightning strikes as saddle bronc John McNamee enters the arena at Warwick Rodeo. WARWICK DAILY USE ONLY
Bubbles Barbierato

THE Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft is estimated to bring over 30,000 visitors to the region and inject millions of dollars into the local economy.

Even a bit of unclement weather didn't stop people in their thousands turning out to marvel at the skills on show at Australia's most prestigious rodeo.

Mayor Tracy Dobie thought it was fantastic.

"I love going personally,” she said.

"The Show and Rodeo Society has excelled itself again.

"Absolutely huge for Warwick and all those people who come along, then go away and promote our region for us.”

Rose City Shoppingworld boss Jason Gard said it was normal to see an influx of people around town during rodeo week.

"It's a good opportunity for local businesses as it's normally a pretty big week,” he said.

"All those people coing to town bring with them a big influx of external dollars.

"Here at Rose City we definitely saw an increase in people coming into the centre, in line with previous years.

"All we can hoping is that they were spending those dollars at local businesses.”

McNevin's Motel and Gunyah Restaurant manager Janet Mansfield said it had been a very good weekend.

"It's always good, that was my second Rodeo and we were booked out, as we were last year,” she said.

"About 95% percent of the people in the motel were are you and we've already got bookings for next year's from the diehard fans.

"There's no doubt it's good for local economy.

"I think it's a great thing, anything that brings people into the town is a good thing.”

Regardless of the financial implications, some believe the rodeo is no longer a local event with this year's demise of the Mardi Gras and street parade.

Social media posts saw residents also complain about noise, parking, ticket prices and the apparent concern that businesses don't benefit.

Former Warwick Tourism and Events CEO Tracey Vellacott said there was sentimentality attached to the Mardis Gras and street parade.

"There are those people who don't go to the rodeo and those events were a way to have those people feel part of the rodeo festival,” she said.

"We love those events for what they are, they had the ability to bring people of all ages out, especially the younger ones, it was a great traditional family event.

"The parade has been a great showcase for the schools, community groups and sporting groups in the region and an enormous amount of work went into preparing for it.”

Mrs Vellacott said the rodeo was hugely important to the region's events calendar and the economy.

"This event is a major drawcard,” she said.

"Especially when you count all the former locals who come back for the weekend to go with family or bring a bunch of uni mates back for a look.

"Tourism and Events Queensland supports this event on the Qld events calendar, thy provide financial support for the running of the rodeo which clearly demonstrates that this event is important not at a local level but at a state and interstate level as well.”

On the Mardis Gras and street parade, Cr Dobie said she was very much involved in those events last year.

"In 2015 numbers were down dramatically on previous years and being that council doesn't run these events, the organisation at the time, which was Destination Southern Downs, was keen to take on events that might run at a loss,” she said.

"We asked for an organisation and take it on, but no one could do that this year, although we do have some lined up and taking it on in 2017.”

Chamber of Commerce president Lewis von Stieglitz said having the Mardi Gras and parade on Saturday had been a feature of the Warwick rodeo for many years.

"Some people have missed it obviously and it would be good to resuscitate it, if there can be a way, it's part of the fabric of the town.

"The rodeo has certainly been a enormous success.

"As usual it was a mix of locals and non-local spending money.”

Warwick Daily News
