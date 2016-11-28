Rodeo action ushers in New Year

ACTIION-PACKED END OF YEAR: Sophie Amos competing in the barrel racing in the 2015 New Year's Eve Rodeo. BELOW: Riders can nominate to compete in the open bullock ride at this year's New Year's Eve Rodeo. ABOVE RIGHT: James Ware gets ready to ride in the chutes at the Warwick Showgrounds last year.

CAP off 2016 with a spectacular show at the Warwick New Year's Eve Rodeo.

Sponsored by Steele's Bakery, the event is returning to the Warwick Showgrounds for a second year.

New Year's Eve Rodeo committee chairman Gerard O'Leary said the event would be a classic bush rodeo with fun for the whole family.

"It will be much the same as last year with the bullock and poddy rides, junior opens and barrel racers,” Mr O'Leary said.

"People will also competing in the pony buckjump and the Australian Champion Station Buckjump, which is an old-fashioned way of bronc riding.

"This year we'll also have a brumby catch limited by invitation.”

Mr O'Leary said as soon as the October Warwick Rodeo events had wrapped up. attention had turned into bringing the stellar New Year's event to life.

After the rodeo events, Jimboomba musician Mik Oberle will take to the stage at 8pm.

"We'll kick off from about 4pm to get through all the rodeo events,” Mr O'Leary said.

"The announcer on the night will be doing plenty to involve the kids in the action, so we'll have some fun activities happening in the arena again.

"Plus there will be entertainment for the kids like face painting and a jumping castle.

"And of course there will be fireworks - we'll have the two sessions again, one at 9pm and one at midnight to see us into the New Year.

"There will be plenty of food stalls and the Geraghty Bar will be open as well.

"We'll have camping available on the grounds for a small fee, which will include breakfast the next morning.

"It's going to be a great night, you'll want to be at the showgrounds, ready for a big night.”

Tickets are $20, and free for kids under 14.

Gates at the Warwick Showgrounds open at noon on December 31.

For more information, phone 46619060 or visit warwickshowandrodeo.com.au