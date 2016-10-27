28°
Rodeo business booms

Jonno Colfs | 27th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Sharron and Phil Barker.
Sharron and Phil Barker. Jonno Colfs

SADDLERY Supplies is one business booming thanks to the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft.

The store on Wood St, which deals with all things equine, has been enjoying the major influx of the rodeo crowd.

"This week has been absolutely brilliant,” said owner Sharron Barker.

"Heaps of positive people, happy customers and they've mostly been out-of-towners.

"They love the variety here and it's always a big week for us.”

Mrs Barker said they'd had a steady stream of people coming in from the showgrounds.

"They're buying all sorts of things too,” she said.

"Horse equipment, jeans, hats, wallets, jewellery, everything really.”

Mrs Barker said the rodeo was an amazing event for Warwick.

"It's a cultural icon and a great throwback to our forefathers and the beginnings of this area,” she said.

On the recent departure of the RM Williams store, Mrs Barker said it was a huge loss.

"We worked really well with them and a few other clothes shops in town, if we didn't have something a customer wanted, we'd send them down there and vice versa.

"We try to work with other local businesses, that's how a small town should work.”

Another business packed to the rafter this week is the Buckaroo Motor Inn.

Owner Sandra Nolan said they were booked solid and had been for a while.

"People who stay here usually book in for the next year when they check out.

"I think if I had another two hotels I could have sold them out as well, the phone is still ringing and I'm turning people away.”

Topics:  business warwick warwick rodeo and campdraft

