Rodeo city raking in tourism dollars

WINNER: Shane Kenny on the way to winning four title buckles at the Warwick Rodeo. Photo www.dephotos.com.au

AS AUSTRALIA'S most famous, Warwick Rodeo has made a huge impact on the Rose City's tourism revenue.

The iconic event last year attracted crowds in excess of 30,000, with competitors and horses travelling from every mainland state to compete in the Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft.

Visitation numbers translate to millions of tourism dollars to the region, and in 2014-15, Southern Downs Regional Council supported the event with $5487 in grant funding.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the event had long held an important place on the Warwick calendar.

"The Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft has been around for a long time and it's such a positive event for our region,” Cr Dobie said.

"For locals like myself the rodeo was part of my childhood, and it brings a lot of people to our region.

"It's great for business and also great for publicity for the region - there's not too many people who haven't heard of the Warwick Rodeo.”