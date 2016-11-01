26°
Rodeo Queens debut in Warwick campdraft

Sophie Lester
| 1st Nov 2016 11:00 AM
FIRST TRY: Miss Rodeo America Katherine Merck competing in campdrafting for the first time on Thursday afternoon.
FIRST TRY: Miss Rodeo America Katherine Merck competing in campdrafting for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

MISS Warwick Rodeo Ashleigh Grant took on three national rodeo queens for the Queens Campdraft Challenge Thursday afternoon.

The unique Australian horse sport was a first for the visiting Rodeo Queens from North America.

Despite being unfamiliar with the rules, Miss Rodeo America Katherine Merck and Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes said they had a blast competing in the Warwick arena.

"We had never heard of campdrafting before coming here because it's special to Australia,” Ms Merck said.

"We were really looking forward to finding out what it was and we were lucky that some of the trainers were around and they gave us an idea of what it was all about.

"They rode around pretending to be the cattle and we practised chasing them, so I think maybe the bar was set a little high.

"But we both absolutely loved it, I think the first words out of my mouth were 'Can I do it again?'”

"It was definitely a bit of a challenge trying to stay on in the new saddles,” Miss Stokes said.

"And of course it's a lot different trying to do it with actual cattle but they're going to see if we can compete again.”

Miss Stokes and Ms Merck both said some of the lingo used in the arena was just as foreign as the sport itself.

"We found it hilarious because never have we heard cattle referred to as beasts,” Miss Stokes said.

"We were both thinking 'What? What animal are we chasing?' But it makes it sound a lot more intense.”

"There are a few other things too like esky, which we would call a cooler, and aircon instead of AC and you guys shorten McDonald's to Maccas,” Ms Merck said.

"Funnily enough though, people are saying Katy (Scott, Miss Rodeo Australia) is sounding more American, rather than us sounding more Australian, so I think we're all sort of rubbing off on one another.”

Following their campdraft debut, their pair rode side by side following Miss Warwick Rodeo and Miss Rodeo Australia in the opening parade.

Between their duties at autograph signings and rodeo parades, they said they had an opportunity to tour the region and get a taste of Australian foods.

"We went to Sutton's Farms and got to try the apple pie and apple juice - we just got to eat the whole morning,” Ms Merck said.

"We got sent home with some bottles of apple cider vinegar and then they sent us to Law Dogs where they train police dogs and we got to play with the puppies,” Miss Stokes said.

"I think that was a big thing for us, because it's so cold at home for both of us, it was amazing just having so much fresh fruit and vegetables available to eat.

"And Tim Tams, they were really good as well.”

The rodeo queens departed the Rose City yesterday, but said they loved celebrating Australia's Most Famous Rodeo.

"Both of us just want to say a huge thank you to the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society,” Ms Merck said.

"They've been phenomenal hosts and we just want to give a huge thank you for letting us be such a big part of the rodeo.

"We unfortunately have to leave on Monday but Katy will follow us over to both of our finals in the next few weeks.”

Ms Scott will return to North America for the Canadian Finals Rodeo and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo where Miss Stokes and Ms Merck will crown their respective successors.

Topics:  campdrafting miss rodeo america miss rodeo australia miss rodeo canada warwick rodeo warwick show and rodeo society

