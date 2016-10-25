RODEO STORMS: Bad news ahead

STORM FRONT: A lightning filled storm heads past Bundaberg in the early hours of the morning. Photo: contributed Paul Donaldson

IT'S the news no one wanted to hear.

Weather reports filtering in today show the Southern Downs is in the firing line for a series of nasty weather patterns that will begin to form in the area on Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris Joseph from the Bureau of Meteorology said the weather will be very unstable.

"We're expecting showers and possible storms in your area on Thursday, Friday and Saturday," he said.

"A series of troughs are going to be developing from Thursday and there's whole of series of them.

"These are expected to stick around for a few days and they will be very unstable, especially on the Southern Downs.

"There's a very good chance of showers and storms, which are more likely in the afternoon."

Mr Joseph said we getting into the high storm season.

"Unfortunately for your region and your rodeo that's how it's how shaping up to be," he said.

"There's a good chance of storms in the latter part week and they are a bit of a concern, we'll just have to wait to see how that shapes up."

Popular Facebook stormchasing page Higgins Storm Chasing said instability across both regions on Thursday is expected to generate isolated thunderstorm activity in the south east Queensland region.

The site went on to say that on Friday, instability and moisture will greatly increase with scattered thunderstorm activity likely and a high risk that some storms will become severe.

The page also said any severe storms that do develop on Friday have a high risk of producing large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.