POLICE are hunting for an offender who stole a portable fridge from a man's vehicle last night.

The fridge was secured to a car at Oasis Caravan Park, but pried off by the thieves.

The owner was in town for the rodeo, and went to sleep last night at 11pm.

When he woke at 6am the fridge and its charging cord were gone.

Police are appealing for anyone who noticed anything suspicious around the area to call them on 4660 4444 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.