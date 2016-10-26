Rodeo World Champ speaks at West School

RODEO ROYALTY: Former women's World Rodeo Champion Penny Conway visited West State School today, from left to right in their rodeo gear are Mark Skinner, Joey Beveridge, Erina Skinner, Jason Skinner, Daniel Walters, Hayley Leeson, Penny Conway, Tasmin Walters and Jack Beveridge.

WARWICK West State School played host to rodeo royalty yesterday when former World Rodeo Champion Penny Conway made a visit and spoke to the kids.

Born into a rodeo family, Mrs Conway began riding at three and competing in rodeos at the tender age of just eight years old.

"I was given a scholarship to college and represented them at rodeos while I completed my education degree," she said.

"After that I became a teacher then decided to combine my loves of teaching and rodeo.

"I also had a background dealing with at risk kids so I started a program called REACH - Rodeo Education and Character."

The program teaches children about the sports of rodeo while dealing with important messages and issues such as drug use and bullying.

"I figured kids might enjoy rodeo a lot more if someone explained to them what was going on.

"It's all tied up with a strong message, which is 'Cowboy up!'.

"It's about being tough and strong inside.

Having the courage to make your own decisions, choose your own path and don't do something just because someone tells you."

Mrs Conway said she had spoken to over three million kids across the USA but today's speech was pretty special.

"It's my first international group of students," she said.

"They were exceptionally wonderful.

"I was interested to see if they'd be any different from American kids, but they weren't, very attentive, receptive and wonderful."

Mrs Conway won her World Champion title as part of a women's teams roping team.

"It's the elite level of rodeo worldwide.

"I'm very much looking forward to heading down the rodeo over the next few days and again, seeing if it's any different from back home.