Romantic day at the Pig and Calf

JIM Mahoney knows how to treat a lady, and his wife Noela knows that best.

The Lismore couple spent their 59th wedding anniversary at the Pig and Calf Sale, something Noela didn't mind a bit.

"I've picked up some of the best honey in Queensland," she said.

Mr and Mr Mahoney were married in 1957 in Casino and moved to Killarney a year later.

"We were about 22 when we got married," Mr Mahoney said.

"We ended up moving to Killarney 12 months after the wedding and stayed there for about seven years."

He said they met at a country dance, and it seemed the couple still had a bit of beat in their blood.

"We're up here at the for the Clifton (Stampede)," Mrs Mahoney said.

Now, the couple call a small farm with "a few cows" home.

They couple said they were looking forward to their 60th anniversary next year.

"That's the big one," Mr Mahoney said.