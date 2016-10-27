Rooster needed: too many eggs

ROOSTER HUNT: Rhans Campbell and Alex Haynes were at the Pig and Calf Sale in search of a rooster.

THEY'VE already got themselves quite the menagerie at home but local couple Rhans Campbell and Alex Haynes were at the Pig and Calf Sales in search of more.

Living on 16 hectares at Deuchar, the pair has 10 chooks, a horse, a cow, three dogs, a cat and a bird.

"And probably a few snakes in the paddock," said Miss Haynes.

"We're actually looking for a rooster, because we get too many eggs.

"Well too much for the two of us at least."

Which then becomes way too much when Mr Campbell heads off to work for three weeks on, three weeks off.

'He's working in Western Australia now, so a rooster would also be handy to help wake me up when he's away," said Miss Haynes.

"But it must also be a fairly placid rooster, so I don't get attacked when I'm collecting the eggs."

Miss Haynes said the couple would also like some more cows.

"Mainly to keep the grass down, but prices are a bit too high at the moment," she said."