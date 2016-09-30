18°
News

Rose City revheads set to brave downhill ride

Molly Glassey
| 30th Sep 2016 11:17 AM
REV HEADS: Joshua and Isaac Gale have worked tirelessly to ensure their cart is up to scratch and ready for racing.
REV HEADS: Joshua and Isaac Gale have worked tirelessly to ensure their cart is up to scratch and ready for racing. Molly Glassey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S only one day left to get your billy cart spruced up for the Warwick Wacky Racers.

The first-time event is being organised by Total Driver driving school and will kick off tomorrow on William St, near the hospital, where hand-built creations are expected from across the region.

Total Driver managing director Gene Corbett said the derby was aimed at reviving the age-old art of billy cart construction and driving.

"Wacky Racers is a chance for families and businesses to have a go at building their own billy cart then racing it down William St,” Mr Corbett said.

"It is designed to help the youth, business and community come together.”

Wacky Racers is open to all interested in entering a billy cart, with prizes up for grabs.

Race categories include: 5-10 years, 11-15 years, 15-19 years, parents and kids, mothers, open, tag team, novelty class, professional, and speciality cart.

Mr Corbett said he hoped the Wacky Racers derby would remind kids that getting behind the wheel was something to cherish and enjoy.

"Our goal to help youth rediscover their passion for driving,” Mr Corbett explained.

"Remember when driving was fun?

"The excitement of getting in behind the wheel for your first steer?”

Mr Corbett said anyone keen to have a race did not need to have their own billy cart. "You can hire one on the day to race your mates,” he said. "It's only $15 for unlimited runs.”

The Wacky Racers are about more than speed alone, with plenty of fun on offer for the kids.

There will be jumping castles, face painting and soccer and football games for the little racers.

Pitstop alley will feature food vans, a barbecue and sausage sizzle.

If adrenaline isn't incentive enough to brave the downhill slope, there is also a trip to the GC600 at the Gold Coast up for grabs for those with skills in the cart.

Scrutineering starts at 9am and the first carts will make their way down the hill at 10am.

You can still register for the event online at www.totaldriver.com.au/td-billycart-championship-warwick-wacky-racers/

Don't forget a helmet!

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  billy cart derby, warwick, whatson

Rose City revheads set to brave downhill ride

Rose City revheads set to brave downhill ride

THERE'S only one day left to get your billy cart spruced up for the Warwick Wacky Racers.

11 things to do this weekend on the Southern Downs

Billy cart action is on the way to Warwick.

If the diary is empty here's a few ideas for you.

Local Leyburn legend commemorated with bridge

NAMING RIGHTS: Tummaville Rd Bridge will be named after the late Tex McGee.

Tummaville Rd Bridge will be named after a Leyburn legend.

Warwick police remember the fallen

The official party leaves the church after the service.

Warwick commemorates Nation Police Remembrance Day.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Rose City revheads set to brave downhill ride

REV HEADS: Joshua and Isaac Gale have worked tirelessly to ensure their cart is up to scratch and ready for racing.

THERE'S only one day left to get your billy cart spruced up.

Latest deals and offers

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

BRAD Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement.

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Fancy racing a freight train?

Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Twelve Apostles feature

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

The Bachelorette contestant Tommy Saggus.

BRISBANE bachelor hopes show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

She was attacked by Vitalii Sediuk for the second time in two years

Character In Town

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located just one block from Warwick's CBD is this charming 3 bedroom plus study home. 2 of the bedrooms have air conditioning and 1 has built-in wardrobes. Also...

First to Inspect will Buy

23 Fairway Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $265,000

If you are in the market for a quality brick and tile home in a sought after area that is priced to sell this one is for you. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, master...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

1940m2 Building Block with 15mx7m Colorbond Shed

23 Oak Street, Tannymorel 4372

Residential Land 0 0 3 $92,000

This property is located in the picturesque township of Tannymorel 1940m2 building site with excellent rural outlook 15m x 7m colorbond shed with power connected...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $420,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

131 Acres Goomburra Valley, 70 MGL Irrigation Licence

Lot 2 & 3 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This quality 131 acre property on two separate titles situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with frontage to Dalrymple Creek, 35 km from Warwick and 23km...

Cottage On 1,012sqm With Dual Road Access

11 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Great value 2 bedroom cottage with the potential to convert to 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen has an eat-in meals area, spacious lounge room has wood and gas heating.

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $265,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Magnificent Queenslander On 11 Hectares Minutes From Warwick

L26 Kingsleigh Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

5 2 4 $795,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander on approximately 26 acres located just minutes from Warwick's CBD Homestead 5 spacious bedrooms plus 2 sunrooms Open plan...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $519,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Rural properties expected to soar as investors seek income

Rural properties are should become highly sought after

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual