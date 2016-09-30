Rose City revheads set to brave downhill ride

REV HEADS: Joshua and Isaac Gale have worked tirelessly to ensure their cart is up to scratch and ready for racing.

THERE'S only one day left to get your billy cart spruced up for the Warwick Wacky Racers.

The first-time event is being organised by Total Driver driving school and will kick off tomorrow on William St, near the hospital, where hand-built creations are expected from across the region.

Total Driver managing director Gene Corbett said the derby was aimed at reviving the age-old art of billy cart construction and driving.

"Wacky Racers is a chance for families and businesses to have a go at building their own billy cart then racing it down William St,” Mr Corbett said.

"It is designed to help the youth, business and community come together.”

Wacky Racers is open to all interested in entering a billy cart, with prizes up for grabs.

Race categories include: 5-10 years, 11-15 years, 15-19 years, parents and kids, mothers, open, tag team, novelty class, professional, and speciality cart.

Mr Corbett said he hoped the Wacky Racers derby would remind kids that getting behind the wheel was something to cherish and enjoy.

"Our goal to help youth rediscover their passion for driving,” Mr Corbett explained.

"Remember when driving was fun?

"The excitement of getting in behind the wheel for your first steer?”

Mr Corbett said anyone keen to have a race did not need to have their own billy cart. "You can hire one on the day to race your mates,” he said. "It's only $15 for unlimited runs.”

The Wacky Racers are about more than speed alone, with plenty of fun on offer for the kids.

There will be jumping castles, face painting and soccer and football games for the little racers.

Pitstop alley will feature food vans, a barbecue and sausage sizzle.

If adrenaline isn't incentive enough to brave the downhill slope, there is also a trip to the GC600 at the Gold Coast up for grabs for those with skills in the cart.

Scrutineering starts at 9am and the first carts will make their way down the hill at 10am.

You can still register for the event online at www.totaldriver.com.au/td-billycart-championship-warwick-wacky-racers/

Don't forget a helmet!