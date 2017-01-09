Rose City Shoppingworld to lose another shop this week

HERITAGE DIGS: Tandoori chef Bijoy Joseph is excited about the new Classio premises.

AFTER two years in the centre of town, Classio Restaurant is on the move.

Tandoori chef Bijoy Joseph said the lease for the Rose City Shoppingworld site was up on Wednesday,which prompted the decision to relocate.

"We knew the end of the lease was coming up and we started looking around for a new premises,” he said.

"We will reopen at 69 Dragon St in two or three weeks, near the end of this month.”

Mr Joseph said the new premises, which is near Condamine and Carbal Medical centres, was a much more spacious and cheaper site.

"It's a beautiful old heritage listed building with more rooms and space for around 80 seated customers,” he said.

"Our current premises seats about 60 when it's full.

"We've had a great two years in Warwick and have lots of fantastic regular customers, so we're really looking forward to seeing everyone in Dragon St.

"There will be a new menu with some small changes coming to your letterbox soon, and we'll even open up early with a few conveniences like bread, milk and ice-creams for local residents.”