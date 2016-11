A 22-year-old man from Rosewood will face four charges in the Warwick Magistrates Court on November 30.

Clifton and Allora police spoke to the man in Wood St, at 12.25pm Friday.

He was charged with failing to supply a saliva test.

The Rosewood man was also charged with drug driving, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

The Warwick Traffic Branch assisted on scene.